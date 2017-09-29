Forecast: Trade winds slowing down; warm and humid ahead

Happy Aloha Friday. The winds are beginning to slow down as we head into your Aloha Friday. Get ready, for a warm and humid weekend.

Even though it is officially Autumn on the calendar, it will not feel like it. Temperatures across the state will rise to the mid to high 80s, and feel like the low 90s. This weekend, it will feel even warmer with the changes ahead.

The winds will also shift, bringing along with it, a humid air mass and voggy skies (volcanic haze).

An advancing front is marching to our north and weakening our high pressure fan. It will cause winds to veer out of the southeast on Saturday into Monday. During this period, a land and sea breeze pattern will likely dominate over most islands, causing clouds and showers to favor interior area during the afternoon hours after daytime heating.

On Saturday night and Sunday, a more southerly flow will likely draw volcanic haze over the much of the state along with a humid, tropical air mass with dew point temperatures in the lower 70s. This causes it to feel warmer than what the thermometer reads when factoring in the heat index.

The current small north, northwest swell will shift out of the north and subside through Friday afternoon. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night and peak Monday. Surf from this swell may approach, but will probably remain below, the advisory level. Surf may rise along the south and east facing shores by the second half of next week.

Overall, we will be tracking this moderate northwest swell that is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak Monday below the advisory threshold.

Have a wonderful Aloha Friday and even better weekend! May it be filled with blue skies and much aloha.

- Jennifer Robbins

