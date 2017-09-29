Traffic expected as repairs to water main break in Nanakuli expected to last through Friday

The City and County of Honolulu has one message for Leeward drivers – if you’re hitting the road tomorrow, expect delays; and if you don’t need to commute, stay put.

This message comes after a 24-inch transmission main break near the Kahe power plant in Nanakuli.

The break was reported around 6:30 Thursday afternoon and repairs are expected to run through Friday morning.

A spokesman with the city said an emergency team has been mobilized in anticipation of heavy traffic in the area. At this time drivers will have one eastbound, and one westbound lane open after the break area.

Andria Tupola, who represents the area said, “Our goal is to work with BWS and Safety Systems to run a contraflow that ensures there are two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane open as early as 3 a.m. to avoid even more morning traffic backup.”

Kawaihona o Ka Naauao Public Charter School in Nanakuli will close its campus Friday due to traffic concerns.

The busted pipe is two-feet across and serves 60 percent of Leeward Oahu.

Board of Water Supply crews have shut off the water supply to make repairs and encourages all residents from Honokai Hale to Makaha to conserve water.

Fifteen customers are currently without water service. A water wagon is en route to provide these customers with an alternate water source.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.