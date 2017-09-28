Accountant pleads not guilty in case of alleged $6M nonprofit theft

A 69-year-old woman accused of stealing nearly $6 million from a Hawaii nonprofit that helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Thursday.

Authorities believe former Arc in Hawaii employee Lola Jean Amorin siphoned money from the agency for more than a decade in one of the worst cases of embezzlement ever handled by the city prosecutor's office.

“Besides the shocking amount of money that was taken, what makes this case particularly egregious is the fact that the stolen money was intended to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” city prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said in a news release last week.

Amorin denies being guilty of theft, computer fraid and money laundering. She remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on $3 million bail.

