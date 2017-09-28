Suspect in fatal shooting outside Waikiki club pleads not guilty

Police were on scene in Waikiki for hours to investigate the deadly shooting. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The 18-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Waikiki club earlier this month pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Jordan Smith appeared in court via video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center. He's accused of spraying a crowd of people outside Club Alley Cat with between seven and ten bullets.

22-year old Maleko Remlinger was killed, and two others were injured. Smith was later arrested at a McCully apartment after a 36-hour manhunt.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened about 5:50 a.m., and that multiple witnesses saw the gunman "carrying a rifle in the area fronting Club Alley Cat" on Kuhio Avenue.

Smith just moved to Hawaii from Delaware, where he had been accused of multiple crimes. He made headlines for terroristic threatening, robbery, possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Bail in the case has been set at $1 million.

