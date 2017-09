Nearly two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery in Los Angeles for throat cancer, reality television star Beth Chapman returned home to Hawaii on Thursday.

Chapman, accompanied by her bounty-hunter husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman, landed at the Daniel K. Inouye airport on Thursday afternoon.

The pair traveled to Los Angeles after Beth's Stage-2 cancer diagnosis. Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center removed what was described as a 'plum-sized tumor' during her operation.

