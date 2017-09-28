Army formally ends search for downed Black Hawk, aviators off Oahu

The U.S. Army on Thursday formally suspended all active search operations for a downed Black Hawk helicopter and two missing aviators in waters off Oahu's north shore.

Army officials say they ended the month-long recovery operation after it was determined that additional remains were unlikely to be found. Additionally, the Army says, "investigators determined enough physical and visual evidence had been collected to allow a thorough investigation into the crash."

All five of the soldiers who were on board the chopper were declared dead last month. The remains of 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam and Sgt. Michael L. Nelson were positively identified; those of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian M. Woeber and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen T. Cantrell were not.

A week after the chopper crashed, the Army and Coast Guard made the difficult decision to call off the search and rescue mission for the five aviators.

Meanwhile, recovery and salvage operations are ongoing, and officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

