Rainbow Wahine soccer loses Big West Conference opener to UC Davis, 1-0

In their opening Big West Conference match of the season, the Rainbow Wahine soccer team, despite out-shooting UC Davis by 13 shots, lost to the Aggies on the road, 1-0 on Thursday.

McKenna Moriarty broke the deadlock in the 36th minute of the first half to put the Aggies ahead against the run of play. The goal was Moriarty’s first of the season, and she picked a good time to score it.

Despite losing the possession battle against UH, the Aggies were able to move the ball downfield on occasion, leading to six corner kicks on the match including the crucial set piece that set up Moriarty for the game-winning goal.

The loss drops the Wahine to 5-5 on the season, snapping a three-game win streak that included victories over the likes of Idaho State, Arizona State and Grand Canyon, all on the road.

The ‘Bows played their sixth straight road game today, apart of their seven-game road trip. The Wahine had a bye week of sorts last week, although Wahine head coach Michele Nagamine kept her team busy in practice in terms of conditioning and running drills to stay sharp.

“We’ve got about a dozen different topics on the whiteboard in my office,” Nagamine said last week in practice leading up to their BWC opener. “That’s not to say we haven’t made tremendous progress, I think this road trip has built a lot of confidence in the kids.”

Even with today’s loss, the team can take solace in the fact that they 3-3 in their past six games away from Hawaii.

They’ll look to shake off the loss quickly on Sunday when they take on Long beach State.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (3 p.m. HT) in Long Beach.