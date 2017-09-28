Paper transfers aboard TheBus to be discontinued Saturday

Riders of Oahu's bus system who frequently use one-time paper bus transfers will instead need to purchase single-day passes beginning on Sunday.

The paper transfer system is being discontinued by the city in favor of the 1-Day Pass, which provides as many as 27 hours of unlimited rides per purchase.

The new passes, which can be purchased at fairboxes aboard TheBus, cost $5 for adults, $2.50 for youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, senior, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van card holders.

"Passengers, upon boarding TheBus, should ask the bus operator for a 1-Day Pass before placing their money in the farebox," says Andrew Pereira, a spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu. "After inserting the appropriate payment, the operator will give the passenger a 1-Day pass, valid for unlimited rides until 2:59 a.m. the next day."

Anyone seeking more information on the new passes can call TheBus information line at (808) 848-5555.

