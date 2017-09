HONOLULU (AP) - The number of visitors to Hawaii climbed nearly 5 percent last month compared to the same month last year.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Thursday more than 800,000 travelers came to the islands in August. Increased numbers arrived from the U.S. mainland, Japan and Canada.

Spending rose more than 6 percent to $1.4 billion.

The agency says increased airplane seats from Minneapolis, Dallas and Chicago boosted travelers. So did the addition of flights from Tokyo to Honolulu and Kailua-Kona.

