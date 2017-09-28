Beauty & Grace: Fall Fashions

For this week's Beauty and Grace we are talking Fall fashions. In Hawaii we’re lucky that fall doesn’t necessarily mean coats and scarves, but that doesn’t mean we can’t embrace the season’s latest trends! They are always changing and this season is featuring some new key and returning trends. Fall florals, animal prints, boyfriend jackets and off the shoulder looks are all hitting it big this season.
Style expert Alle Fister is here to share 4 fall trends you’ll want to rock this season, in easy-to-wear ways appropriate for Hawaii Fall temps.
