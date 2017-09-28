Honolulu Chamber Music Series announces 63rd season

The Honolulu Chamber Music Series has announced its 63rd season. This year, the series will include performances from The Veranda Quartet, pianist Stephen Hough, violinist Martin Beaver, The Doric String Quartet and Trio Rafale.

Since 1959, The Honolulu Chamber Music Series has been bringing internationally known, high quality, award-winning chamber groups to Honolulu. HCMS offers an exhilarating and memorable listening experience by combining superb chamber music, a willing audience, and an intimate hall.

The concerts will be held at Orvis Auditorium on The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa campus. Pre-concert talks will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit honoluluchambermusicseries.org or through UH Outreach College at 956-8246 and www.outreach.hawaii.edu.

