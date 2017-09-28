Dedication of building ushers in a new era for Pacific Buddhist Academy

The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a permit to build the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.More >>
The number of visitors to Hawaii climbed nearly 5 percent last month compared to the same month last year.More >>
