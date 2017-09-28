Dedication of building ushers in a new era for Pacific Buddhist Academy

After 14 years of seeing 100% of its students accepted into colleges and universities, Pacific Buddhist Academy begins its 15th year with the dedication and grand opening of a new $9 million campus on the slopes of Punchbowl on Sept. 8. The new campus will enable the school to double its enrollment to 140. The events on September 8 will be attended by community and church leaders, including His Eminence Monshu Kojun Ohtani, Head Minister of the Jodo Shinshu Hongwanji denomination and the 25th-generation descendant of Shinran Shonin to head the Hongwanji.

Architects have incorporated open spaces with natural lighting. Rather than remain in one room, teachers will use various classrooms to fit their lessons. The building offers 12,000 square feet of flexible learning space, featuring 8 new classrooms, a science lab designed for microbiology and physical science applications, fine arts, music, and film making studios, a tea room, rooms with retractable walls to incorporate flexible learning spaces and an outdoor natural amphitheater that can be turned into a learning space or gathering area.

“This new learning environment dramatically enhances our ability to provide students with leadership skills in the service of peace in Hawaii's communities,”said Pacific Buddhist Academy Head of School Josh Hernandez Morse. “We thank our many community partners and donors for their commitment to helping PBA meet 21st-century needs with a 21st-century school.”

