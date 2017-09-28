Forecast: Breezy is back! But only for today

The trade winds will build throughout the day and peak at 15-25 mph with some stronger gusts by this afternoon.

Passing showers are expected, mainly this morning and they will fall primarily on windward and mauka neighborhoods.

Sunshine will dominate the day and warm Honolulu to 90 degrees.

Winds will ease on Friday and turn southeasterly by Saturday. That will bring very humid air and volcanic haze up the island chain.

Expect the muggy and voggy conditions to continue until the trades return, hopefully by the middle of next week.

Surf is slightly elevated north and west. An even larger northwest is possible starting late Sunday. South sides will be small until a possible swell the middle of next week.

Small Craft Advisory is posted for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central and East Pacific over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Maria is weakening and now moving away from the U.S. East Coast. Hurricane Lee is now a Category 2 storm and is not expected to approach land.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.