The Honolulu Fire Department on Thursday morning extinguished a fire under the H-1 Freeway near the Kapiolani Boulevard exit that sent plumes of smoke into the air.

According to Honolulu Fire Capt. David Jenkins, firefighters were dispatched around 6:05 a.m. to an area under the Kapiolani Boulevard exit.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames by 6:25 a.m.

HFD said it started as a rubbish fire that spread to a nearby parked vehicle.

Officials added there appears to be a longstanding homeless encampment in the area where the fire started.

Honolulu police briefly shut down several lanes of the H-1, but lanes were reopened as soon as firefighters managed to get the flames under control.

The cause is still under investigation.

