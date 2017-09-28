Honolulu auditor criticizes city's homelessness initiatives

HONOLULU (AP) - A report by city Auditor Edwin Young criticized Honolulu's initiatives to combat homelessness, saying Mayor Kirk Caldwell and his administration are lacking benchmarks and mismanaging programs aimed at sheltering people.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the 75-page audit submitted to the City Council on Tuesday also pointed to "a disconnect between the homelessness priority for city leaders and the resources allocated" to the Department of Community Services, which oversees housing programs.

The audit did praise the city's investment of more than $7.5 million in general fund dollars to support three programs, but questioned whether that can continue using general funds.

Councilman Ernie Martin said he was disappointed by the findings of the report because the administration and Council have made homelessness a priority.

