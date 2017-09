HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man accused of soliciting more than $2.8 million in bribes to steer more than $400 million worth of engineering and construction work to a South Korean-based company is in custody at the Federal Detention Center.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that 58-year-old Duane Nishiie is charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, money laundering and lying in connection with the awarding of two contracts that are part of a massive U.S. Army relocation project in South Korea.

South Korean national Seung-Ju Lee faces the same charges.

Nishiie pleaded not guilty Friday. Lee has yet to answer to the charges.

