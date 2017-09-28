New hydro pump energy source planned for Kauai

The Kauai Island Utility cooperative is moving ahead with a renewable energy project on the Garden Isle's west side.

KIUC has approved $350,000 for surveying, engineering and permitting work for a hydro electric system.

The Puu Opae facility, which involves several reservoirs, could eventually provide 15 percent of the island's power.

Developers are hoping it will satisfy the island's electricity needs for the next 100 years.

“This partnership enables the state to provide proper stewardship for the river, while expanding agriculture, energy production and residential development on the west side,” KIUC Board Chair Allan Smith said.

The system will bring together photovoltaic and pump storage hydro technology.

KIUC says the system will significantly reduce the utility's carbon footprint by displacing five million gallons of diesel annually.

