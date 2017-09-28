Clippers 'priceless' surprise for the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii

Part of the reason the Clippers are holding preseason camp here in Hawaii is to connect with their local fan base. But, on Wednesday a couple of players from L.A. went above and beyond that goal, and made a surprise visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii.

The Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell, Willie Reed, Jawun Evans and Jamil Wilson all made their way to the Spalding Club House Wednesday afternoon where they shared some on-court knowledge and some laughs with 75 unsuspecting children from the Boys and Girls Club who thought they were just there to partake in a basketball clinic.

"We didn't exactly tell them that the Clippers were gonna come," said Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii President and CEO Tim Motts. "So, it was absolutely authentic... Their reactions were priceless when they saw these players walk through the door."

The day proved to be a fulfilling for the NBA players as it was for the keiki.

"The best part about it is the energy they bring because," said Clippers rookie guard, Thornwell. "[We're] around each other all day long and it's like a business for us. So. to get out with the kids and just have fun - because all they want to do is have fun... It's just dope. It's fun."

"It just really is a dream come true for us," added Motts. "So many kids come here everyday, to the Boys and Girls Club, and dream about some day being on one of those NBA courts. And they have to watch it on TV thousands of miles away. So, to have the Clippers choose us to come down and actually engage and interact with the kids - it means everything to us."

According to Doc Rivers, this won't be the only way the Clippers are planning to give back. At L.A.'s opening practice, the head coach said he'd also like to plan an event to give back to military members living in Hawaii.

