Music sensation Lana Del Ray is coming to Hawaii.

The American singer-songwriter announced dates for her North American tour Wednesday and it included a stop in Hawaii.

Some of her well-known songs include 'Young and Beautiful' and 'Summertime Sadness.'

Del Ray will perform at the Waikiki Shell on Feb. 28, 2018. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Mon. Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. The VIP presale begins Friday.

No word on how much tickets will cost.

