Tradewinds are making a comeback and should be at breezy levels through Thursday. Rainfall will be light, mainly over a handful of windward neighborhoods.

Lighter winds will takeover Friday, persisting through the early part of next week. Higher humidity levels along with a build up of vog and haze are expected.

Surf is slightly elevated along north shores today and should be slightly bigger on Thursday. A moderate-sized NW swell is expected late Sunday and Monday.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the next 48 hours for the Central Pacific.

- Guy Hagi

