UH's Sinclair Library hours to change...again

In a move to evaluate money saving options, the University of Hawaii at Manoa announced they were slashing hours at the only 24-hour library on campus.

Last week, UH officials said Sinclair Library would only be open for eight to 10 hours a day instead of the 24 hours that students are used to.

UH Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said the scaled back hours was in the best interest of the university.

"It is a tough decision but we have to live within our means," he said.

According to Meisenzahl, the library hosts 130 to 190 students during peak hours. Between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the number of students drop between 7 to 12.

It was a move opposed by the Associated Students of UH (ASUH) who say they weren't consulted over the change.

“Cutting Sinclair Library hours will compromise student success," ASUH President Janah Dela Cruz said. " What is more baffling than the change itself is that students were not included in the decision making process, nor were ASUH’s concerns taken seriously."

Many students on campus are known to enjoy the late hours and access to a quiet place to study.

"UH administrators who approved of this change clearly have priorities inconsistent with student needs,” Dela Cruz added.

After ASUH spoke out against the change, UH officials decided to extend the changed hours — but it still wont be open all day and night.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday–Thursday: 8 a.m.–2 a.m. (Friday morning)

Friday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon–2 a.m. (Monday)

Money saved from the reduced hours will go to furniture and the creation of more student spaces at Sinclair and the sister library, Hamilton, Meisenzahl said.

The new hours will begin Oct. 1.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.