A federal fire captain is facing a handful of charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14.

Court files show Joseph Sonognini faces 13 counts for sexually assaulting the young girl.

The alleged abuse happened on multiple occasions between September 2014, and March 2016.

His bail is set at $100,000. Sonogini will be back in court Tuesday for an arraignment.

This story will be updated.

