Man accused of killing dog, attempting to kill girlfriend indicted

The man accused of trying to drown his girlfriend after killing their pet dog was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Harry Martin Lewis, 40, was charged with first degree animal cruelty, second degree attempted murder and second degree terroristic threatening.

Neighbors to Lewis' Kailua home say they heard a fight break out between Lewis and his girlfriend Sunday around 8 p.m.

"I don't know what was going on with him like if he was mentally ill or on drugs or something like that," neighbor Murray Fairman said.

Fairman helped restrain Lewis.

Police were called and neighbors say Lewis was naked and screaming that he was Jesus Christ as officers tried to arrest him.

After Lewis was arrested, he was released after posting bail.

Officers will be issuing a bench warrant for his arrest on the new indictment.

His bail is now set at one $1 million. He is awaiting a court date.

