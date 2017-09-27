Turkish man behind in-flight scare to plead guilty, likely face deportation

Why was Anil Uskanli allowed on the American Airlines flight to Honolulu when he'd been behaving erratically for hours before boarding? American Airlines says it was never told Anil Uskanli was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and cited for a security breach.

Airline says it was never notified of Turkish man's arrest prior to flight

The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested Friday after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight has been charged with interfering with flight crew members, a federal felony.

A 25-year-old Turkish man who charged the cockpit of a flight to Hawaii in May is scheduled to plead guilty to intimidating and interfering with a flight crew next week, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The FBI says Anil Uskanli was already making trouble – and believed to be intoxicated – when he boarded an American Airlines flight in Los Angeles that was bound for Honolulu.

Muttering and agitated, Uskanli later wrapped a blanket around his head and carried his laptop towards the front of the plane, authorities say. Trained that laptops can be disguised bombs, the flight crew blocked Uskanli with a service cart before he entered the first class cabin.

While he was restrained, the captain locked down the flight and alerted authorities. The flight was escorted the rest of the way to Honolulu by military fighter jets.

A mental examination on the conducted on the U.S. mainland led to a declaration that Uskanli was competent enough to stand trial.

Court documents filed on Tuesday and Wednesday show that Uskanli will plead guilty to the charge on October 3 in U.S. District Court. Federal prosecutors confirm a plea agreement has been reached, although it does not include a reduction in the severity of the initial charge.

Although the charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, Uskanli will likely face far less under federal sentencing guidelines.

As a foreign national, Uskanli will also likely face deportation after serving his sentence. His attorneys did not immediately return Hawaii News Now’s request for comment.

