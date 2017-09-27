Healthier Hawaii: Metabolic syndrome

When you talk about weight management, you hear a lot about metabolism rates, but metabolic syndrome is something completely different. A new study that was just published shows positive health impact of eating more fat and fewer starches and sugars.
Dr. Linda Anegawa is an internal and obesity medicine specialist at Pali Momi Medical Center and joined Dan Cooke with more information on how to identify symptoms of Metabolic Syndrome and what you can do to treat it.
