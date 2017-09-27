Sylvan Learning celebrates 30 years

Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
The secrecy and confusion continue over how Honolulu is choosing its next police chief.
Tuesday, a group of local residents -- whose names are being kept confidential -- began the process of ranking the top nine candidates at a Waikiki hotel.More >>
Large portions of Kauai's north shore have been closed to visitors while firefighters battle a wildland blaze burning near the Ha'ena State Park.More >>
