Sylvan Learning celebrates 30 years

Sylvan Learning Kahala and Sylvan Learning Mililani are excited to announce 30 years of serving Oahu’s keiki.

“It’s so humbling to have reached this business milestone,” said Pamela Lee, Sylvan Kahala owner. “We’re incredibly grateful to the people of Hawaii for their ongoing support.”

Over the past 30 years, Sylvan Learning Hawaii has helped thousands of keiki turn B’s into A’s and frustrations into confidence. A leader in education, Sylvan is known for its innovative approach to tutoring. “Our tutors use a personal approach and interactive technology to help kids learn math, reading, writing and more,” said George Naito, Sylvan Learning Mililani owner.

In addition to its regular curriculum, Sylvan has pioneered unique camps that foster creativity for a new generation of learners including STEM programs like coding, robotics, science, and engineering. “There is nothing like robotics to bring the concepts of science, technology, engineering and math to life,” said Lee, “especially when the kids are working with Lego® robots. Everyone who participates makes friends and has a blast.”

Sylvan has been voted Honolulu Family Best Tutor for 5 years in a row and is gearing up to help more of Hawaii’s keiki than ever before with its new partnership with Kama‘aina Kids A+ after school programs which started August 28th.

“Our new Sylvan Scholars program will give A+ keiki an edge by providing teacher-led afterschool math and homework help,” said Kim. “These new programs are designed to build skills and reduce frustrations by giving keiki more structured attention after the bell rings.”

To celebrate Sylvan’s 30 years anniversary, Sylvan is offering a 30% discount off new students’ first month of classes. “As we enter a new school year parents are always looking for that first report card to see how their child is performing, ” said Lee. “From private tutoring to SAT and ACT prep, you can trust Sylvan to help your child gain the confidence they need to succeed this school year.”

To find the nearest Sylvan Learning Center please visit https://www.sylvanlearning.com/mililani or http://sylvanlearning.com/kahala. New students mention the 30-year promotion to receive 30% off.

