Top chefs dish up at Best of Hawaii's Best Kitchens 2017

Hawaii’s best chefs, as selected by Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ 100,000 Instagram followers, take the spotlight at Hawaii’s newest foodie event. The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2017, featuring Hawaii’s best chefs and the official launch of Cîroc French Vanilla, will bring top local chefs to the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, on Sept. 30. General admission entry begins at 7 p.m.

Hawaii’s Best Kitchens, a visual showcase of the most popular foods in the islands, celebrates its milestone of 100,000 Instagram fans with this inaugural foodie event. Guests will have a chance to enjoy signature dishes from 14 of Hawaii’s top local chefs. The delicious offerings will be selected following Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ Instagram survey of the best of the best in more than 20 categories, including steaks, seafood, desserts, plate lunch, Japanese, burgers and more.

Along with food, the celebration also features the official launch of Cîroc French Vanilla. The new premium flavored vodka pairs the rich and creamy taste of French vanilla with the smoothness of Cîroc. Samples and specialty cocktails will be available to attendees. Also served at the event will be award-winning Saint Archer IPA, White Ale and Blonde Ale, which were recently released in Hawaii, and Miller Lite.

General admission tickets are on sale for $49.50 and VIP tickets for $85. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access to the event from 6 to 7 p.m. and VIP seating, in addition to a complimentary cocktail, VIP gift bag and a souvenir event photo with frame.

Tickets to The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2017, presented by Cîroc French Vanilla, are available online at www.universe.com/hawaiisbestkitchens. For more information, please call (808) 369-1589, (808) 369-1586, or email info@barconcierge.com.

