Prepare for flu season by getting vaccinated early

This season’s vaccine is now available, and it is recommend that you get it as soon as possible. It takes a couple of weeks for your bodies to develop antibodies from the vaccine, so it’s best to be early before the flu starts spreading in your community. Be early and you’ll be protected through this year’s flu season, which usually runs through March. Everyone older than 6 months of age should get the flu vaccine.

Most people don’t realize it, but influenza can be a very serious disease, especially for seniors, young children, and those with weakened immune systems. It can lead to hospitalization or even death. Babies under 6 months of age cannot be immunized.

You cannot get the flu from receiving the vaccine. The flu vaccine is made from an inactivated virus. It is safe and effective. Some people get muscle aches or a low-grade fever after getting the vaccine, but they are short-lived side effects, not flu symptoms.It does take about 2 weeks from the time you get your shot to build protection from the flu virus, so you may still be vulnerable to catching the flu during that time.They might experience redness, soreness or swelling where the shot was given. It helps to move the arm around and keep it active, which is why we recommend getting the shot in your dominant arm.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.