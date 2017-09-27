Hawaii Business Magazine presents 10th Annual Wahine Forum

Hawaii Business Magazine is proud to present the 10th Annual Wahine Forum. IT will be held on Thursday, October 26 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village from 7:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. It is Hawaii’s largest leadership and career development conference for women.

This year’s theme is Work Together, Rise Together, focusing on the importance of effective partnerships and collaboration in the workplace. Hawaii Business magazine and The Queen’s Health Systems invite attendees to connect with like-minded wahine and cultivate relationships. While it is the “Wahine” Forum, men are welcome too. The Wahine Forum will feature nine different workshop sessions for attendees to choose from, a networking expo and lunch and more.

For more information, visit www.hawaiibusiness.com

