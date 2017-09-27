Business Report: How Waikiki compares to America's hottest retail corridors

Kalakaua Avenue is the nation's fifth most lucrative shopping street in terms of sales per square foot, just after Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue in New York, Chicago's Michigan Avenue and California's Rodeo Drive. But the gain of two more Hawaii flagships, Tiffany &Co and Hermes, which coincides with the arrival of many other coveted retail and restaurant brands, has brought the center one step closer. Tiffany will enter the center in mid-2018 with an 11,226-square-foot, three-story site. Hermes, which has operated the world's eighth-best-selling Hermes store in the center since 2002, also is expanding, to a 12,301-square-foot location. The center began construction in July to prepare for Hermes, which has moved to a temporary Kalakaua Avenue-facing location until the new three-story site opens in December.

