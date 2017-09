New timelapse video of the Kamokuna lava delta shows Madam Pele at work again.

The U.S. Geological Survey released the video that shows the lava delta growing and sinking over a one-month time span. It captures one image every other day between Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. The video is looped 10 times.

The USGS said as the delta grows and builds outward, the front of it sinks into the ocean if there’s not enough support. That creates cracks where more lava emerges, masking the effect of the delta sinking.

The Kamokuna lava delta has been drawing thousands of visitors to marvel at Madam Pele at work.

