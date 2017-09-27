Arguments will be heard in lawsuit over Red Hill storage tanks

The tanks in the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility are constructed of quarter-inch steel covered with concrete.

The tanks in the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility are constructed of quarter-inch steel covered with concrete.

Department of Health, U.S. Navy at odds over recommendation for Red Hill tanks

Military fuel tanks beneath Red Hill that store millions of gallons of jet fuel successfully passed their most recent round of inspection, according to a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Navy.

A Circuit Court judge will hear arguments on Wednesday in the Sierra Club’s lawsuit over the underground fuel tanks at Red Hill.

The Sierra Club is suing the state Department of Health, saying it did not enact underground storage rules to protect Hawaii’s groundwater.

The environmental group says a law passed in 1992 directed the DOH to enact rules would require underground storage tanks to be upgraded by 1999 to prevent releases of petroleum.

The Sierra Club said no rules were ever made.

The lawsuit cites a fuel leak in 2014 from one of the Navy’s underground storage units just above a key aquifer. More than 27,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

The DOH is responsible for regulating the underground storage tanks and protecting Hawaii’s drinking water.

The military and state, however, have insisted the drinking water is safe. But the Board of Water Supply is worried about the potential for contamination.

Attorneys for the state are trying to get the suit thrown out.

Arguments will be heard at First Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m.

