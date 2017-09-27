TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Kamehameha Hwy. near Velzyland

Both directions of Kamehameha Highway are closed near Velzyland Beach after a truck hit a utility pole, causing it to block the entire roadway, according to Honolulu police.

The crash happened before 4:20 a.m.

Police said the truck flipped over after hitting the pole.

There were no injuries.

The Hawaiian Electric Company also responded, but no outages have been reported.

Officers are redirecting traffic in the area.

