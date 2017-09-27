TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Kamehameha Hwy. near Velzyland

Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.More >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: The Coco Palms Resort, 25 Years LaterMore >>
PHOTOS: The Coco Palms Resort, 25 Years LaterMore >>