Hawaii man accused of hiding pipe in baby's diaper sentenced

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Maui judge sentenced a man accused of hiding a methamphetamine smoking pipe from police in his infant son's diaper to one year in jail, saying he needs to understand the seriousness of his addiction.

The Maui News reports 55-year-old Aaron Moran pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possessing drug paraphernalia in two cases.

Authorities say Moran's wife was changing the baby's diaper while they were searching a home in September 2015. That's when police reported seeing the pipe against the child's scrotum.

A plea agreement between the defense and prosecution recommended probation for Moran, with the prosecution able to ask that he serve one year in jail. Moran asked to be spared a jail term, saying he had been sober for 10 months.

