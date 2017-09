An accident in Wahiawa Tuesday night left much of the Central Oahu community in the dark.

Hawaiian Electric officials say downed power lines were reported on California Avenue just before 7 p.m.

At one point, almost 2,000 customers were without power. As of 7:30 p.m., HECO said power to most of the customers had been restored and only 230 were still in the dark.

California Avenue was temporarily closed between Kamehameha Highway and Walker Avenue as crews responded to the crash.

Details surrounding the accident are unclear at this time.

Wahiawa #hitraffic:HFD reports downed power line at California & Walker due to motor vehicle accident. Pls drive safe near area. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) September 27, 2017

This story will be updated.

