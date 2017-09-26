The Nick Rolovich Show: Cowboys Rope Warriors, 28-21 | September - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The Nick Rolovich Show: Cowboys Rope Warriors, 28-21 | September 23, 2017

The Rainbow Warriors open conference play with a heart-breaking overtime loss against the Wyoming Cowboys. Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

