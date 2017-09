Consumers are being warned of a scam using the Bank of Hawaii (BOH) name that targets both members and non-members of BOH.

The state's 2nd largest bank says scammers are aiming to steal personal information over the phone.

They say the crooks will call using a realistic BOH phone number and offer customers a better interest rate. They call random numbers not knowing if the person who answers is a BOH customer or not.

During the call, the scammers will ask for personal information like your name and credit card number.

But the bank says, don't fall for it. They will never call and ask for personal information over the phone.

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to the scheme should call 1-888-643-3888 and press 0 to report it.

