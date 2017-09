Large portions of Kauai's north shore have been closed to visitors while firefighters battle a wildland blaze burning near the Ha'ena State Park.

The fire was fire reported early Tuesday morning, according to state wildlife officials. Flames were spotted burning on a ridge between the Ha'ena State Park and Limahuli valley.

Authorities say the flames are mostly burning on a steep ridge that is a considerable distance from the nearby Kalalau Trail, which has not yet been threatened by the flames.

Two helicopters are making water drops on the flames, officials say, and DLNR firefighters are at the scene warning hikers to stay where they are.

The cause of the fire, as well as any information regarding containment, was not immediately available.

