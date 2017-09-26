Blake Griffin, Clippers open NBA training camp in Hawaii

The Clippers held their first-ever practice in Hawaii on Tuesday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The team's trip to Honolulu isn't just a unique opportunity for local fans to watch some of the NBA's biggest stars in their own backyard – for L.A., it's an opportunity for new faces to develop chemistry while spending some time in paradise.

"It gives you a chance to be around each other. When you do training camp at home, everybody goes home after practice," said Clippers forward Blake Griffin, an NBA All-Star. "Now we all go to the hotel and eat together, we'll do something tonight together, whatever it is. So the more time we can spend around each other the faster we'll come together."

The Clippers enter training camp with nine new players on their roster. According to point guard Austin Rivers, there's no better setting to learn about one another than in the Aloha State.

"I think it's a good thing that it's far away from home," said Rivers. "It forces us to be together all the time instead of going home. Having training camp in LA... Everybody goes back to their house to their families or whatever. The chemistry right now is already setting in place so I cant wait for it to start to work on the floor."

For the Clippers, camp isn't just about coming together. It's also about reaching out to their local fan base.

"Yeah, I'm excited for people to see us over here," Rivers added. "I know they kind of just have the University of Hawaii [basketball] and I got to come here like seven years ago for the Maui [Invitational]. I remember how much fun people had there, so I can only imagine how it is at this level, so I'm excited."

Head coach Doc Rivers is excited to take in what some of Hawaii has to offer off the court as well. Rivers say he plans on taking the team to the beach, an idea immediately debunked by his point guard son.

"He's never been on a beach in his life," said Austin Rivers. "I don't know what he's talking about. I've heard stories about how he cut his foot on some shells, he's not... Don't let him gas you guys like that."

