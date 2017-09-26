Ursua added to to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Rainbow Warrior sophomore receiver John Ursua has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, according to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

The annual award recognizes the most outstanding receiver in college football. Ursua was one of ten athletes added to the award's watch list.

In Hawaii's season-opener at UMass, Ursua totaled 272 receiving yards, the fourth-highest in school history and the most since Jason Rivers' school-record 308 yards vs. Arizona State in the 2006 Hawai'i Bowl.

Ursua's 85-yard touchdown reception against the Minutemen was the fifth-longest pass play in pro­gram history. In addition, his 272 yards is also the most by a FBS receiv­er in 2017 and the most by a FBS player since Carlos Henderson of Louisiana Tech had 326 against UMass in 2016.

It's the fourth-best total in Mountain West single-game history, and his 22.7 yards per catch is the best amongst FBS players in a single game (min: 10 catches).



The 2017 Biletnikoff Award will be presented live on December 7, 2017, on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be broadcast 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. College Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Biletnikoff Award voter Desmond Howard will present the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.

