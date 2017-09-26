Patient with violent history escapes from state mental hospital

A patient with a reported history of violence escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to state officials.

Students at Windward Community College in Kaneohe were sent an email alert asking them to be on alert after 25-year-old Rhegan Kinoshita left the nearby facility without permission.

Kinoshita – described as 5'9" inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes – was reported escaped at around 10:50 a.m., according to the email.

The man was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He is believed to have been heading toward the Castle Hills subdivision.

Sheriffs are assisting in the search for Kinoshita, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Students were warned that the man has a history of violence and should not be approached.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.