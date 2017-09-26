Pyschic gives predictions on future of Sunrise

Ten years ago, we asked a psychic to predict what would happen for the future of Sunrise.

Alane Mokihana Cole predicted that the station would expand, which was indeed correct. The station joined Raycom Media and started broadcasting on KGMB, KHNL and KFVE.

We asked her to come back to the studio to give her predictions for our show, and it sounds like great things are in store. She also gave an interesting perspective on what could happen with the North Korea threats.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.