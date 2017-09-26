Lex Brodie’s Above and Beyond Award honors those making differences in community

The Lex Brodie Above and Beyond Award is dedicated to honoring members of the community who have put themselves in harm’s way, made a substantial sacrifice for the good of others, or provided a meritorious contribution to our local community.

Cameryn Kaylor has dedicated countless hours to helping raise money for children with cancer through her work for St. Jude. Here in Honolulu, she has helped Country 97.5 raise over $65,000 over the last two years for children fighting cancer and their families. This past weekend she was the lead behind the St. Jude Walk/Run at Ala Moana Beach Park.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to Finding Cures and Saving Children. Children from all over the world have been patients at St. Jude and their families never receive a bill for treatment, housing, or living expenses. St. Jude shares their research with hospitals all over.

