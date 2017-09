A former NFL player, also affectionately known as “Mr. Aloha,” wowed judges and audiences on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice.”

Esera Tuaolo -- who’s from Honolulu but currently lives in Minneapolis, Minn. – impressed everyone with his rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.”

Both Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton, two judges on the hit NBC show, turned their chairs for Tuaolo, but in the end, he picked Blake Shelton.

Tuaolo is also known for being one of the first NFL players to come out as gay.

During his tenure in the NFL, the 49-year-old had kept his sexual orientation a secret. It wasn’t until a few years after retiring from the NFL when he came out.

"The Voice" airs on KHNL on Mondays at 7 p.m. Hawaii time.

