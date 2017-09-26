Girl Scouts releases report that ranks Hawaii 23rd for girls' well-being

In the State of Girls report, Hawaii was ranked a dismal 23rd for girls’ well-being, which looks at factors such as changing demographics, economic, physical and emotional health, and education. Also, 68 percent of Hawaii’s 4th grade and 8th grade girls are not proficient in reading or math, 11 percent of girls ages 6 – 17 have expressed they don’t feel safe at school and 81 percent of American voters think preparing girls for leadership roles should be a national priority.

Girl Scouts are almost twice as likely as non-Girl Scouts to participate in STEM (60 percent versus 35 percent) and outdoor activities (76 percent versus 43 percent). Rather than simply accepting this information, Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i is fueled by these statistics, and we’re expanding our reach to champion girls from all backgrounds in response.

The Girl Scouts have rolled out a variety of new initiatives to support our scouts, including brand new programming in STEM and the outdoors. They have also recently introduced 23 new badges, which marks the largest programming rollout in almost a decade! With these new badges, scouts can create algorithms, design robots, embark upon environmentally conscious camping trips, and try their hands at engineering. The new programming builds girls’ skills and encourages their interest in STEM and environmental conservation from an early age, increasing their confidence in these areas—in an all-girl environment where they feel comfortable trying new things and taking appropriate risks.

The Girl Scouts are encouraging girls, women and men to join our leadership organization. They welcome girls in kindergarten through high school, as well as adult family members and friends to get involved as troop leaders or volunteers.

To become a member or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, call (808) 595-8400 or visit www.gshawaii.org.

