Business Report: Stock returns over the long term

The New York Times calculated stock returns since 1926. And found that a mere 30 stocks accounted for 30% of all wealth created by the stock market since then. Hendrik Bessembunder of Arizona State did the calculations, update through last year. He calculates by value ABOVE the value of returns on one-month Treasury bills.
By that yardstick, the biggest return was Apple. Exxon, Microsoft, GE, IBM, Coke, Pepsi and DuPont are among others.
