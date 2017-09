Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case in Kapolei.

According to police records, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say 19-year-old Justice Dela-Pena tried to run over two people – a 20-year old woman and 19-year-old man -- with a vehicle after an argument around 1 a.m.

The female victim was taken to Pali Momi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested Dela-Pena around 2:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.