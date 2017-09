A toddler was taken to the hospital after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool Sunday night in the Launiupoko area, according to the Maui Fire Department.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Family members say they found the 19-month old boy submerged and unresponsive in the pool and immediately pulled him out.

The father rushed to the boy and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until he began to breathe on his own.

Maui firefighters and paramedics arrived by 6:15 p.m. to find the toddler breathing and being held by his father.

Paramedics transported him to Maui Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

