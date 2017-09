Trade winds begin their comeback today.

Expect light northeasterly winds around 15 mph by this afternoon, strengthening to 15-20 mph by Wednesday.

Today will have a few passing showers, falling mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods.

High today in Honolulu will be 88 degrees.

Surf is small all around with just background pulses expected most of the next week.

A moderate sized swell could pop-up north and west shores late Sunday and Monday.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 48 hours for both Central and East Pacific waters.

- Dan Cooke

