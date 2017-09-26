University study finds Hawaii's doctor shortage worsening

HONOLULU (AP) - A University of Hawaii assessment has found that the state's doctor shortage is worsening, except on the island of Kauai.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the total shortage has grown to 769, compared with 707 in 2016.

The university's Physician Workforce Assessment found Oahu needs 381 physicians, up from 339 last year, while the Big Island is short 196 providers, compared with the 183 needed last year. Maui County has a deficit of 139, up from 125, while Kauai needs 53 doctors, down from 62.

Primary care providers are the largest group in short supply, followed by infectious disease specialists on Oahu and Kauai, colorectal surgeons on the Big Island and geriatric doctors in Maui County.

